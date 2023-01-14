Oppenheimer Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

