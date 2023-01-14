Optimism Hits 24 Hour Volume of $381.37 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00008230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $369.26 million and $381.37 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003191 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00426543 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,294.80 or 0.30127575 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00895863 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com.
