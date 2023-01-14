Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.