OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KIDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.79 and a beta of 0.80.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

