Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.12. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.70) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

