Palmer Knight Co Raises Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up 3.9% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,659,000 after purchasing an additional 232,626 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE VMC opened at $183.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $198.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.