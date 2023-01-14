Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

COST opened at $485.25 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

