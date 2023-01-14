Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $187.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $214.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

