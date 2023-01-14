Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $9.51 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Shares of TMO opened at $583.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $546.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

