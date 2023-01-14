Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $99.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $112.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

