Park National (NYSE:PRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Park National Price Performance
Shares of PRK stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.74. Park National has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Park National Company Profile
