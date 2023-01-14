Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 264 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.