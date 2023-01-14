Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $2.76 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.54. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $271.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

