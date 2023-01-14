Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day moving average is $181.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

