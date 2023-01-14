Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,738 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

