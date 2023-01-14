Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,738 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.
Shares of INTC opened at $30.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
