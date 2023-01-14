Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 524 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $213.23 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.08.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.