PARSIQ Trading 34.6% Higher This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 34.6% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and $1.56 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

