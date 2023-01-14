PAX Gold Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,892.79 or 0.09079722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $513.29 million and $19.51 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00426733 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.34 or 0.30141014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00871280 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

