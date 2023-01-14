Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,429,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 890,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,594,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

