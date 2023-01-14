Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Shares of RACE opened at $235.92 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $247.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

