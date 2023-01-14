Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.68% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.25.
