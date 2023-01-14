Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,194,071. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

