Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $720,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $288,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

