Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

