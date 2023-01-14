Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 16,999 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
SHY stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
