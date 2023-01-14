Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 86 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,925,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after buying an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $578,049.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,173,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

Shares of IT stock opened at $335.98 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

