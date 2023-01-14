PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Major Shareholder Sells $915,600,000.00 in Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 27th, Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00.

PG&E stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

