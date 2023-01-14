Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.29. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

