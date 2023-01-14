Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.75.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 121,910 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.