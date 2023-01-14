Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.75.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
