Piper Sandler Trims Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price to $60.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.