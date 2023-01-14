PLATINCOIN Market Cap Reaches $479,635.51 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 14% against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $479,635.51 and $16,046.65 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00424196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.02 or 0.29971625 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.00912187 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 726,667,436 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 726,645,079.59439 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.09550555 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,078.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.