PlayDapp (PLA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $108.41 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $108.41 million and approximately $41.46 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

