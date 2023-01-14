Polymath 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.92 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $155.46 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00418655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001459 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018470 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17121373 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,825,174.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

