Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $158.57 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $158.57 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00419633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001451 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018532 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

