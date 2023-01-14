Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on POAHY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded Porsche Automobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($139.78) to €134.00 ($144.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Porsche Automobil to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

