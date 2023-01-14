PotCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.83 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 48.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 164.2% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $918,472.87 and $3.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00419298 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004849 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

