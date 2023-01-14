Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 741.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

