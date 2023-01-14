Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $159.47.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Primerica by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.