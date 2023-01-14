Prom Price Hits $4.42 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Prom has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00021365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $80.74 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.35095327 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,435,546.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

