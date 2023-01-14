Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PRU opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

