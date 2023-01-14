PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $56.00 at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.08.

PHM opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

