Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Up 22.9% This Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $102.59 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00426675 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.19 or 0.30136871 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00850824 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.39556534 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $11,067,446.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

