Quantum 1-Day Volume Reaches $180,981.13 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,027.74 and $180,981.13 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010003 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,989.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

