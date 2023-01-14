Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56,025.67

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $56,025.67 and $180,971.41 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00043936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018458 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00231378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010003 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,989.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

