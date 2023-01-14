Quantum (QUA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $180,974.28

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,024.44 and approximately $180,974.28 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018210 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00230944 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010003 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,989.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.