QUASA (QUA) Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $94.24 million and $85,736.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018191 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00230995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133275 USD and is down -12.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,738.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.