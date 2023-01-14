Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.80. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

