Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $66.47 million and $5.86 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.77 or 0.01468485 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007527 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.01761811 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

