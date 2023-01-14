Rakon (RKN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,487.67

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Rakon has a market cap of $74.25 million and approximately $76,487.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

