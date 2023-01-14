Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,514,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Range Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after buying an additional 133,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

